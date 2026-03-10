Dubai issues new law to improve building safety, fines up to AED2m

A general view of the Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai has introduced a new law aimed at strengthening building safety across the emirate, with penalties of up to AED2 million for violations.

The legislation requires regular inspections, strict maintenance checks, and the issuance of safety certificates to ensure buildings meet structural and technical standards.

The law was issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who approved these measures to protect residents, reduce accidents, and improve safety in residential and commercial buildings.

Violations could result in fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million, with penalties doubling for repeat offences within two years, reaching up to Dh2 million.

Under the law, building owners must obtain a Quality and Safety Certificate after a licensed engineering office conducts a full inspection of the building’s condition.

Authorities said Dubai Municipality will oversee implementation through regular inspections, safety investigations, and a unified database to monitor building maintenance records.

The rules apply to all buildings in Dubai, including older structures built before the law was introduced, as well as properties in free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Building owners must hire licensed engineering firms to assess buildings, submit technical reports, and fix any defects that could threaten structural safety or endanger residents.

The Quality and Safety Certificate will remain valid for 10 years for buildings under 40 years old, while buildings older than 40 years will require renewal every five years.

Authorities may also suspend building permits, halt property transactions, and stop lease certifications until violations are corrected.

Building owners, contractors, and engineering offices will have one year to comply once the law comes into effect, 60 days after publication in the official gazette.