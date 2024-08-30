King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘mourn’ as Maori King passes away

King Charles and Queen Camilla were left devastated over the sudden demise of Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia, who passed away at the age of 69.



The monarch and the Queen Consort paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Maori King, expressing their their deep sorrow and fondly remembered their numerous meetings, including at Buckingham Palace last year.

In a note shared on Royal family’s official Instagram account, Charles heaped praises on the late King’s commitment to forging a strong future for Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand.

"My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of Kiingi Tuheitia. I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” the King penned.

“He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.

"I remember with immense fondness meeting Kiingi Tuheitia many times, including when Her Majesty and I were hosted so warmly and graciously at the Tuurangawaewae Marae in 2015, and then again during our meeting at Buckingham Palace last year.”

As per reports, Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII breathed his last at age 69, leaving behind a rich legacy.



The monarch’s family was by his side as he departed. His death was announced by the Kiingitanga movement on social media.

Charles continued: "His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen.)

Extendig his deepest condolences to the royal's family and friends, Charles further wrote, "My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss.”

“Our special thoughts and prayers will be with you at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times."