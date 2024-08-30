Prince William, Harry make King Charles emotional with latest move

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have seemingly disappointed their father King Charles and made the monarch emotional with their latest move.



According to reports, Harry flew from his home in the US to join his brother William at the service for uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

According to the Sun, a local in Snettisham, Norfolk, claimed: "We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance."

William and Harry not speaking to each other has apparently disappointed their father King Charles as the monarch, after years of tension, is said to be open to a reconciliation with the duke.

The Daily Mail, citing sources, recently reported, "Harry will always be Charles's much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

"He [Charles] still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life."