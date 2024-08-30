 
King Charles, Prince Harry meeting expected after William reunion

August 30, 2024

Prince Harry is showing desperation in mending bond with King Charles following his reunion with Prince William at their uncle’s funeral.

According to a new report, a meeting between Harry and Charles is expected as the Duke of Sussex wants to “patch things up" with his father amid an added sense of urgency due to the King's health.

A source has revealed that there is “no doubt” that Harry wants to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, adding that King Charles’ “cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."

The report comes as sources revealed that Harry recent met his estranged brother Prince William when he ‘secretly’ flew to the UK for the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Meanwhile, sources also reveal that King Charles also "misses his bond" with his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry and wants him to come back to the royal family fold.

An insider shared that King Charles ‘loves’ Prince Harry and “wants him back for personal reasons,” adding that the monarch’s faith is strong that his son would return soon.

They said that Charles “misses” the bond he shared with the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, for a life in the US.

The royal tipster claimed that the door of the Buckingham Palace will “always remain open” for Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles “does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign," they added. 

