Rod Stewart dismisses rumors of 'tension' in marriage to Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart has dismissed the claims that he is facing “disharmony” in his 17-year marriage to Penny Lancaster.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 79-year-old singer released a statement, confirming that there is no “rift” between him and his wife.

“There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I, and no disagreement on where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite,” said Rod.

The post comes after multiple reports claimed that the Forever Young singer had refused to return to the UK with Penny.

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit,” explained Rod in his statement.



He continued, “Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.”

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this... there’s no disharmony in our marriage,” emphasized the singer.

For those unversed, Rod and Penny tied the knot in June 2007, and the couple shares two sons together.

