Suki Waterhouse reveals 'Eras Tour' drama that added to her 'stress'

Suki Waterhouse just got candid about how it was like working backstage with Taylor Swift when she opened for the latter’s sensational Eras Tour.

Even though the 32-year-old new mum opened the Lover crooner’s London gigs in front of a whopping 90,000 crowd, the audience remained unaware of the chaos that ensued backstage.

She revealed some of the backstage drama that happened before the Wembley show that nearly derailed her performance.

In an exclusive conversation with The Time about the incident, Waterhouse stated that she was insistent on having an outfit with “massive sleeves” and even got French fashion house, Chloé, on board to make the dress for her.

However, the dress was not received before the show was scheduled to kick off and on the day of the performance when Waterhouse and Swift were set to perform, Chloé was closed, resulting in a frantic response and prompt action being taken.

“One of my managers gave a porter £500 to break in and grab the dress. I think there were literally 140 [phone] calls,” the artist who is engaged to the Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, told the outlet.

The dress eventually made it to her less than two hours before she was expected to take the Eras Tour stage. The management did not inform Suki Waterhouse of the mishap since she “was already stressing.”