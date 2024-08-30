Gary Oldman voices complaint against Royal Family

Gary Oldman just expressed a complaint he has for the Royal Family.

In a conversation with BBC the 66-year-old Harry Potter star discussed about how he has been completely overlooked by the honours system.

“I don’t know why. You should ask them. No nod from the royals, but there we are,” he told the outlet, adding, “Maybe it’s in my future.”

Further on in the interview, the Slow Horses actor also got candid about receiving an offer to play a Bond villain, opposite to Daniel Craig.

“I was asked quite a few years ago,” he confirmed, even though he admitted he forgot which exact film it was, “The Bond villain didn’t ring with me,” Oldman clarified.

Additionally, as discussion of the aforementioned franchise continued, the Oscar winning celebrity gave an idea for a prequel, suggesting how his Slow Horses castmate, Jack Lowden could portray a young 007.

“I’d like to see a sort of prequel with him (Bond) in the Navy or something and becoming 007. Jack’s probably a little young at the minute, but he could be a young Bond coming up through the ranks,” Gary Oldman noted.