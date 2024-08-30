 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman reveals why she felt safe making salacious thriller 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman's new thriller 'Babygirl' will be released on Christmas

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Nicole Kidmans new thriller Babygirl will be released on Christmas
Nicole Kidman's new thriller 'Babygirl' will be released on Christmas

Nicole Kidman felt safe making the erotic thriller Babygirl as she was in the hands of a female director.

Babygirl, from writer-director Halina Reijn, is premiering at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, August 30

In a press conference before the screening, Kidman said she felt safe because she knew Halina wouldn’t exploit her.

"That's what made it so compelling, was being in the hands of Halina, because I knew she wasn't gonna exploit me," Kidman told reporters.

"I mean, however anyone interprets that, I didn't feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it. It's the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell. And every part of me was committed to that," she continued.

The Big Little Lies star also praised the cast and crew of the movie, saying, “There was enormous care taken by all of us. We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other."

In Babygirl, Kidman stars as a high-powered CEO who cheats on her husband, played by Antonio Banderas, with a younger guy, played by Harris Dickinson.

Explaining the movie, Kidman said: "This is one woman's story, and this is, I hope, a very liberating story. It's told by a woman through her gaze ... and that's what, to me, made it so unique, was that suddenly I was gonna be in the hands of a woman with this material."

Prince Andrew to 'run out the clock' as King Charles plans to 'starve' him video
Prince Andrew to 'run out the clock' as King Charles plans to 'starve' him
Gary Oldman voices complaint against Royal Family
Gary Oldman voices complaint against Royal Family
Here's why Brooke Shields' daughter couldn't sit through her documentary ‘Pretty Baby'
Here's why Brooke Shields' daughter couldn't sit through her documentary ‘Pretty Baby'
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'Eras Tour' drama that added to her 'stress'
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'Eras Tour' drama that added to her 'stress'
Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier video
Inside Jenna Ortega's classic 'Beetlejuice' style at film premier
Katy Perry shares BTS of ‘Lifetimes' music video video
Katy Perry shares BTS of ‘Lifetimes' music video
Ben Affleck thinks highly of Jennifer Lopez for THIS reason: Report
Ben Affleck thinks highly of Jennifer Lopez for THIS reason: Report
Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source
Justin Timberlake leans on Jessica amid Britney Spears biopic: Source