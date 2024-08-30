King Charles ready to reconcile with Prince Harry if two conditions are met

King Charles has reportedly left the door open for a possible return of Prince Harry.

Royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that King Charles has two conditions that Prince Harry must meet before reconciliation can occur.

Jennie told OK! that Charles, who is fighting his battle with cancer, has not completely shut the door on his son Harry.

"Charles has always been a softie. He’s got quite a temper, but his bark is much worse than his bite, and all sorts of things ( especially music) can move him to tears," says Jennie, adding, "I don’t think he has slammed the door on his 'darling boy'."

Despite the tension between Charles and Harry, which has been visible since the Duke of Sussex's departure from royal duties in 2020, and fueled by the revelations he made in his book Spare, the royal expert suggest is not as harsh as he may seem.

Charles is reportedly willing to mend his relationship with Prince Harry, but expects two key things.

Jennie suggests, "he will expect Harry to acknowledge the hurt he has caused to the whole family," adding the second condition that he would want Harry "not make special demands if and when he returns for a visit."

The Duke of Sussex last visited his father, King Charles in February, marking a brief return to the UK.