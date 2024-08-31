Lupita Nyong'o hails Chadwick Boseman 'forever'

As the slogan goes 'Wakanda Forever,' the same Lupita Nyong'o uses for her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman's legacy.



Taking to social media, the Oscar winner honoured the star who died in 2020 at the age of just 43 from colon cancer.

In the post, there is a picture of the duo sharing laughter with a black-and-white background, writing the post, she said, "'Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay."

"Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love.' -unknown." adding, "Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever."

The warmth in her caption was similar to what she earlier expressed in her post when she reacted to her fellow actor's death for the first time.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning," she continued.

"I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! ... that seem ageless.... Chadwick was one of those people."