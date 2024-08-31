Angelina Jolie keeps few close friends due to past betrayals

Angelina Jolie revealed that she does not keep many friends and has very few close people she trusts.



In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old actress opened up about making friends and unveiled why she keeps her circle of friends as tight as possible.

During the interview, she was asked which "close friend" she'd be calling in the early hours of the morning.

In response, the Maleficent actress said, "I don’t really have those kinds of relationships. Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s working. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot."

She went on to say, "I don’t have a lot of those warm, close relationships as much that I lean on. But I have a few, and a few is enough."

While recalling her late mother, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after being diagnosed with ovarian and breast cancer, the Oscar-winning actress noted, "My mother was very close to me. I lost her. I’ve had a few friends over the years not be there for my family in their hour of need. I have a couple of people that I trust,"

"What did Maria Callas die with? Two trusted people," she added, referring to the iconic opera singer whom she portrays in her new biopic, titled Maria.