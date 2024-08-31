Pax recovers under Angelina Jolie care after accident: Source

Pax recovers under Angelina Jolie care after accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is still recovering from his injuries one month post accident.



An insider revealed to People magazine that Pax, who got injured while riding ab e-bike on the streets of Los Angeles, is “doing OK."

The source further added, "It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments.”

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred on July 29 at around 5 p.m. in the area of Los Feliz Boulevard.

Pax remained hospitalized for a few days and was also in the special care of the ICU ward.

One week after the incident, a tipster tattled that he was “still recovering” from his injuries.

While further detailing about the 20-year-old’s condition the source added, "He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet."



Referring to Jolie the insider added, "She was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident.”

Another source updated about him after he was discharged from the ICU, the he "suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."