About 20,000 Muslims expected to attend 61st ISNA Convention in Dallas

ISNA Member of Board of Directors Azhar Azeez speaking at the ISNA Convention in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 30, 2024. —Facebook/ @isnahq

DALLAS: The 61 annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) has commenced at the Anatole Convention Centre in Dallas, where about 20,000 community members are expected to attend.



On the first day of the convention on Friday, ISNA's central president and other officials held a joint press conference, announcing that more than 150 prominent speakers have been invited to address the convention.

In addition to roundtable discussions and interfaith receptions, other activities have also been organised. The ISNA Bazaar has been set up with over 350 booths. The convention includes recreational activities such as sports and entertainment programmes, with performances by singers and Qawwali sessions.

After the Friday prayers on the first day, the inaugural ceremony was attended by multiple officials and different faith members and community leaders.

ISNA, the largest representative organisation of Muslims in the region, organises the convention in different states across the United States every year. The convention in Dallas marks the first such event in ISNA's 61-year history.

It is the largest gathering of Muslims in the United States, which is attended by individuals from other faiths, international leaders, and senior federal government officials.

Following the press conference, talking to Geo News, ISNA President Safaa Zarzour, Convention Chair Azhar Azeez, Mujeeb Qazi, the first Muslim chaplain in the American Army, Jabeen, Rifaat Malik, and others stated that officials from the White House, as well as local, state, and federal levels, would participate in ISNA’s programmes.

The purpose of holding this convention is to unite people of various faiths under the theme of peace and goodwill. Additionally, the convention will address issues faced by the Muslim community in North America and apply pressure on American officials to resolve international issues affecting Muslims, including Palestine, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and Sudan, among other countries.

In his opening address, Zarzour stated that the convention is an excellent platform for people of different religions within society.

He emphasised that this is not just an event for Muslims but an event for all of America.

“It serves as an excellent mean of representation for individuals from various faiths, their families, businesses, and volunteer organisations,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of religion in addressing the challenges faced by society and in fostering social change.

ISNA is the largest and oldest organisation of Muslims in the US and Canada, established in 1963, and has been actively working for the welfare of Muslims.