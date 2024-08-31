 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Harry's friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take Archie and Lilibet to school, 'they pick them up’

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Meghan Markle, Harrys friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle, Harry's friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family friend has shared sweet update on their children Archie and Lilibet.

The royal friend was speaking to US Weekly, as per GB News.

The friend said about King Charles grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, "They’re so well-mannered.”

"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy", the insider said.

The tipster went on saying Meghan and Harry ‘take the kids to school, they pick them up’, and “they are very active and present with them throughout the day."

The California-based royal couple have also been particularly protective of their children amid Harry's security concerns.

The source said: "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t.

"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable.”

"And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children,” the source said and added, "They know the world wants to see [them, but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."

Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement panel
Simon Cowell plays savior for 'Britain's Got Talent' finalizing judgement panel
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make people 'genuinely afraid:' Source
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively make people 'genuinely afraid:' Source
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family
Prince Harry melts King Charles heart with major move for family
Here's why Alyson Hannigan can't watch ‘How I Met Your Father'
Here's why Alyson Hannigan can't watch ‘How I Met Your Father'
Katie Price expresses concern for future surgeries
Katie Price expresses concern for future surgeries
Kate Middleton's key decision casts shadows on Prince Harry's big day
Kate Middleton's key decision casts shadows on Prince Harry's big day
'RHOBH' Kyle Richards appeared to be in 'tears' amid season 14 promo video
'RHOBH' Kyle Richards appeared to be in 'tears' amid season 14 promo
Hayden Panettiere's major career update revealed post 4-year Hollywood hiatus
Hayden Panettiere's major career update revealed post 4-year Hollywood hiatus