Meghan Markle, Harry's friend shares major update on Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family friend has shared sweet update on their children Archie and Lilibet.



The royal friend was speaking to US Weekly, as per GB News.

The friend said about King Charles grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, "They’re so well-mannered.”

"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy", the insider said.

The tipster went on saying Meghan and Harry ‘take the kids to school, they pick them up’, and “they are very active and present with them throughout the day."

The California-based royal couple have also been particularly protective of their children amid Harry's security concerns.

The source said: "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t.

"William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable.”

"And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children,” the source said and added, "They know the world wants to see [them, but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does."