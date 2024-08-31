Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a striking appearance on the fourth day of the Venice Film Festival.

According to DailyMail report, Brad caught everyone's attention with his bold fashion choice. He opted for bright yellow plaid trousers with a crisp white shirt.

Ines complemented the actor's look with her own chic outfit, donning a high-waisted beige skirt paired with a white top.

The outlet shared that the couple was spotted strolling along the dock before boarding a water taxi, where Brad, who is set to premiere his new movie Wolfs with George Clooney, wrapped his arm around Ines in a sweet display of affection.

This appearance of Brad and Ines comes after the reports suggesting that the couple has been spending the summer together at Chateau Miraval, the French winery the Mr & Mrs. Smith actor previously shared with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The estate has been a focal point in the ongoing legal battle between Brad and Angelina, who were married at the chateau in 2014.

It is worth mentioning that Angelina also attended Venice Film Festival his year to premiere her upcoming biopic, Maria. The film received a notable eight-minute standing ovation, which brought the actress into tears.

