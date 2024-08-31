 
Geo News

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt attended the Venice Film Festival to premiere his new movie 'Wolfs'

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a striking appearance on the fourth day of the Venice Film Festival.

According to DailyMail report, Brad caught everyone's attention with his bold fashion choice. He opted for bright yellow plaid trousers with a crisp white shirt.

Ines complemented the actor's look with her own chic outfit, donning a high-waisted beige skirt paired with a white top.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival

The outlet shared that the couple was spotted strolling along the dock before boarding a water taxi, where Brad, who is set to premiere his new movie Wolfs with George Clooney, wrapped his arm around Ines in a sweet display of affection.

This appearance of Brad and Ines comes after the reports suggesting that the couple has been spending the summer together at Chateau Miraval, the French winery the Mr & Mrs. Smith actor previously shared with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The estate has been a focal point in the ongoing legal battle between Brad and Angelina, who were married at the chateau in 2014.

It is worth mentioning that Angelina also attended Venice Film Festival his year to premiere her upcoming biopic, Maria. The film received a notable eight-minute standing ovation, which brought the actress into tears.

Sarah Ferguson fails to help Prince Andrew amid King Charles feud
Sarah Ferguson fails to help Prince Andrew amid King Charles feud
THESE 'One Tree Hill' stars want to return in reboot with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton
THESE 'One Tree Hill' stars want to return in reboot with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton
Prince Harry, Prince William UK reunion: New details revealed
Prince Harry, Prince William UK reunion: New details revealed
Zoe Kravitz feels 'anxious' to showcase her talent in front of live audience
Zoe Kravitz feels 'anxious' to showcase her talent in front of live audience
Sabrina Carpenter recalls unsolicited advice from men early in her career
Sabrina Carpenter recalls unsolicited advice from men early in her career
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's secret to success revealed
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's secret to success revealed
Brooke Shields opens up daughter's struggle with debilitating disease
Brooke Shields opens up daughter's struggle with debilitating disease
Oasis issues stern warning to fans ahead of 2025 reunion concert
Oasis issues stern warning to fans ahead of 2025 reunion concert