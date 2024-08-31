Oasis set to expand reunion tour due to high demand

Oasis is set to add more dates on their highly anticipated reunion in 2025.

The band's first two concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park, scheduled for August 2025, sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale.

Sources have recently told The Irish Sun that the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, are aware of the massive demand and are likely to confirm two additional dates.

The extra dates are expected to be on August 23 and 24, the following weekend after the original shows.

"The demand in Ireland to see Oasis is absolutely massive in Ireland. The tickets this morning will be snapped up in minutes and there will be thousands upon thousands left disappointed if it stayed at just the two," an insider stated.

They added, "The Gallaghers love Ireland, the demand is there so it's very likely to happen. And what is being examined is two extra concerts the following weekend to the two already announced."

The first set of the reunion tour, which will mark the legendary band's return after their last show in 2009, was snapped in minutes.