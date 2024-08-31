 
Geo News

Oasis set to expand reunion tour due to high demand

Oasis to add extra shows after Dublin dates sell out fast

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2024

Oasis set to expand reunion tour due to high demand
Oasis set to expand reunion tour due to high demand

Oasis is set to add more dates on their highly anticipated reunion in 2025.

The band's first two concerts at Dublin’s Croke Park, scheduled for August 2025, sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale.

Sources have recently told The Irish Sun that the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, are aware of the massive demand and are likely to confirm two additional dates.

The extra dates are expected to be on August 23 and 24, the following weekend after the original shows.

"The demand in Ireland to see Oasis is absolutely massive in Ireland. The tickets this morning will be snapped up in minutes and there will be thousands upon thousands left disappointed if it stayed at just the two," an insider stated.

They added, "The Gallaghers love Ireland, the demand is there so it's very likely to happen. And what is being examined is two extra concerts the following weekend to the two already announced."

The first set of the reunion tour, which will mark the legendary band's return after their last show in 2009, was snapped in minutes.

Kim Kardashian grows 'jealous' of Kylie Jenner for THIS reason: Report video
Kim Kardashian grows 'jealous' of Kylie Jenner for THIS reason: Report
Prince Andrew faces major security threats as King Charles pressure grows video
Prince Andrew faces major security threats as King Charles pressure grows
Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Affleck's guts: Source
Jennifer Lopez seething over Ben Affleck's guts: Source
Chart topping rapper shockingly dies at 53 video
Chart topping rapper shockingly dies at 53
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Taylor Swift cameo rumours
Selena Gomez breaks silence on Taylor Swift cameo rumours
Taylor Swift supports Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud: Source
Taylor Swift supports Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud: Source
Sarah Ferguson fails to help Prince Andrew amid King Charles feud
Sarah Ferguson fails to help Prince Andrew amid King Charles feud
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at Venice Film Festival