 
Geo News

Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death

Heartfelt statements sweep social media after Fatman Scoop's tragic death

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2024

Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death
Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death

Loved ones of Fatman Scoop are in shock after the late rapper met a tragic death on Friday at the age of 53.

Heartfelt statements flood the social media, remembering the New York rap star who was performing at Hamden Town Center Park, where he collapsed during the show.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” Missy Elliot, a former collaborator of the artist who worked with him on the Lose Control track, penned on social media.

Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death

The Grammy winner continued, “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades," adding, “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

His family meanwhile released a statement on his sudden death on social media stating, “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club," they added.

"His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

50 Cent and Rick Ross feud continues to simmer
50 Cent and Rick Ross feud continues to simmer
Princess Diana was ‘open' enough to make peace with Camilla today: Expert video
Princess Diana was ‘open' enough to make peace with Camilla today: Expert
Ben Affleck called himself 'loser': Here's why
Ben Affleck called himself 'loser': Here's why
Princess Diana photographer explains her ‘final picture' on death day video
Princess Diana photographer explains her ‘final picture' on death day
Tim Burton defends ‘Beetlejuice' sequel casting
Tim Burton defends ‘Beetlejuice' sequel casting
Meghan Markle retains ‘3 Hollywood As' amid love for acting video
Meghan Markle retains ‘3 Hollywood As' amid love for acting
How Princess Diana's life ‘could have saved' during Paris car accident video
How Princess Diana's life ‘could have saved' during Paris car accident
Royals come under one roof for Princess Märtha Louise wedding video
Royals come under one roof for Princess Märtha Louise wedding