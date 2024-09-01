Fatman Scoop tributes pour in after his sudden death

Loved ones of Fatman Scoop are in shock after the late rapper met a tragic death on Friday at the age of 53.



Heartfelt statements flood the social media, remembering the New York rap star who was performing at Hamden Town Center Park, where he collapsed during the show.

“Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time,” Missy Elliot, a former collaborator of the artist who worked with him on the Lose Control track, penned on social media.

The Grammy winner continued, “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades," adding, “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

His family meanwhile released a statement on his sudden death on social media stating, “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club," they added.

"His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”