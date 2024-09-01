 
King Charles issued strong warning related to Prince Harry

Prince Harry rejoining the royal fold would be bad news for him and the Firm

September 01, 2024

King Charles issued strong warning related to Prince Harry

King Charles has been issued strong warning about his estrange son Prince Harry as the duke is planning to return to royal fold with the assistance of his former aides.

The warning has come from royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to GB News, the royal author said Prince Harry rejoining the royal fold would be bad news for him and the Firm.

She warned, “King Charles has to be fearful that he has this cancer and he can’t have anything that upsets him. He can’t have Harry coming back with all these demands.”

Angela further said, “I don’t think it’s that easy. I think they would do much worse.”

She continued, “You can’t trust him, that’s the trouble. He has sold anything that has been said to him.

“We need Harry to go back to the old Harry, which I don’t think will happen. He is hardened.”

“He was actually known to sort out problems in the Royal Family. He doesn’t do that anymore”, Angela added.

The fresh warning for the King came after the Daily Mail reported Harry asks former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.

“Prince's friends vow to help smooth path back and dub it 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold'”

