Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Marbella villa raid, kidnapping scare

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken up for the first time since last month's raid on her Marbella holiday villa.

The EastEnders actress was vacationing at a rental villa with her husband Dan Osborne and their kids when she discovered in the middle of the night that they had been robbed.

As per Daily Mail, the thieves managed to flee with £20,000 of jewellery and belongings, including her engagement ring.

In a recent interview, Jossa, 31, recalled how her biggest fear in that moment was child abduction.

"I was trembling and couldn’t really speak as I was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life and instantly thought, "Oh my God! The kids! Did he have a child in his hand? Did I see a little girl’s leg?" I couldn’t think straight and was panicking," she told The Sun.

"Each time I close my eyes and think about it, I’m imagining them running away with a kid. This could be a missing persons’ case and that would have been a totally different story," she further shared with the outlet.

Jossa shares daughters Ella, 9, and Mia, 5, with her husband Dan, who also has a son Teddy, 10, from another relationship

The star remembers immediately waking up her husband-former TOWIE star Osborne who went downstairs and grabbed a snooker cue to protect his family.



As per the outlet, the thieves had already run off after spotting Jacqueline and escaped through the back door before being driven off in a waiting getaway car.

On a concluding note, Jossa expressed gratitude as the situation didn't escalate as much as she feared, stressing how things could have 'gone horribly wrong' should the men have confronted herself or Dan with a weapon.

As per the CCTV footage, the soap star discovered that the thieves were armed with something 'long and sharp,' which seemed to be either a knife or a 'massive screwdriver.'