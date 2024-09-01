Chrissy Teigen shares BTS look from new project

Chrissy Teigen has recently shared behind the shoot glimpse from her new project, in which the model looked all glammed up.



The 38-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos of herself getting dolled up for an unspecified project she was working on.

In the caption of her post, the model also tagged her glam team and wrote: 'CLOSED SET!!!! NO POSTING!!!!'

Chrissy Teigen is a mother of four children, two daughters and two sons

While singing along to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus' song, II Most Wanted, Teigen shared a snap of the final result after she got her brunette tresses styled, donning a soft pink look.

Her post comes five days after she shared her youngest daughter Esti was ‘too shy’ about her last dance lesson.

The mother of four captioned the sweet mother-daughter photos by writing, “Someone was a little too shy to dance today,” with ballet shoes emoji and white heart emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen shares daughter Esti, 8-year-old daughter Luna, 13-month-old son Wren, and 6-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend.