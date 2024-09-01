Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce: Who has upper hand?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has not yet been finalized

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce is on its way after the singer filed recently without a lawyer.

TMZ reported that Ben and J.Lo don’t have a prenup, which can make their divorce contentious.

As such, divorce experts have weighed in on the situation, with divorce attorney Holly Davis saying that the scales tip more in Jennifer’s favour: "The fact that she self-funded the movie about Ben being the love of her life and the humiliation she endured of him truly breaking up with her soon after the flop of that movie and world tour about their eternal love will probably warrant her favorable heart strings negotiations with Ben.”

"I predict it won’t be a windfall given Ben’s general attitude, demeanor, and coolness towards her publicly throughout the summer," she told The Mirror.

“Jennifer Lopez’s decision to file her divorce papers without a lawyer indicates that she is looking to create the most drama-free divorce possible," Holly noted.

"She may be privately working with a legal team, but keeping that in the background," she added.

Holly said not having a prenup is “wild” and "hopefully, they kept what they each brought into the marriage separate from any ventures investments they made during the marriage.”

She said that neither party seems to be in any serious need of money. However, she pointed out that if the divorce takes long to finalize, then it would mean it’s turned contentious.

"If we don’t see finalization soon, that might indicate some aspect of this is becoming contentious, and that there is some difficulty reaching amicable agreements. Then the gloves might come off," she explained.

A spokesperson from www.divorcesolicitors.com echoed Holly’s statements regarding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce, saying: "It’s more likely that J.Lo will come out on top. She wants to be compensated as she paid out more financially during the marriage than Ben. He may recompense her for some of these things, just to make the issue go away and keep the peace."