 
Geo News

Kate Middleton compared to Victoria's Secret mom at Prince George's school

Kate Middleton is a very hands on mom when it comes to her kids’ education

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Kate Middleton is seemingly not popular at Prince George’s school, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who is used to turning heads in every room she walks in, is beaten by a fellow Victoria’s Secret mom in school.

A parent previously told Daily Mail: "No-one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run too, and the dads are far more interested in her."

Meanwhile, source told OK! Magazine: "Kate comes from a supportive family so she's very keen on family networks and networks of friends and organisations.

"As parents, they are also very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping out with school events; sports days, fundraisers, and that sort of thing. They try to just be like normal parents with normal parenting challenges."

He said: "She's a very hands-on mum, so she always makes sure she's the one going with the children to buy school shoes as well as stocking up on school stationery.”

