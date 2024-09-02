Winona Ryder reveals the side-effects of fame: 'This isn't normal'

Winona Ryder saw fame so closely she could cut it with a knife. She admits her journey into stardom was akin to a rollercoaster.



In a startling revelation, the Stranger Things star said her wild popularity in her early career led her to miss key roles including, the 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

“It was such a brilliant script and [director Michel Gondry and I] were at this little restaurant and people kept coming up to me and there was a random paparazzi guy outside," she recalled.

"Which was kind of unusual for me, but I just remember [Gondry’s] face, and trying to convince him that this isn’t normal, and I know it’s not normal,” the Beetlejuice star told Esquire.

“There was baggage,” the Oscar nominee continued. “Trying to convince someone to ignore the noise around me was tough. I saw it in their eyes. I lost a lot of parts because of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Winona remembered her first meeting with notorious filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, sharing he did not hire her because “I think I knew a little bit too much."

“I think (not being hired by him) was (for) various reasons,” the 52-year-old added. “The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with (him), I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and I sat on the couch and we had a conversation and I left.”

“And (afterwards) I got like screamed at (by an agent),” she recounted. “‘What the f*** did you do?’ I was like, ‘What?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”.