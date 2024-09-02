Brad Pitt, George Clooney enjoy double date at Venice Film Festival

During the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Brad Pitt and George Clooney not only premiered their upcoming film Wolfs but also enjoyed a double date in the City of Water.

Both the Academy winners with their respective partners, Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon, were spotted at multiple hotspots of the city, according to People.

On the other hand, the forthcoming film was a collaboration of the stars after 23 years.

“We’ve been friends for a long time. And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this,” the Batman actor told GQ. “Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Weighing in on their friendship, Brad said, “George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy.”

In the meantime, Wolfs will have a limited theatrical on Sept, 1 after that the movie will land on Apple TV+.

This decision, however, was at odds with what George wished for, which is a wider release.

“Yes, we (I and Brad Pitt) wanted it to be released we’ve had some bumps along the way, that happens,” he expressed during a press conference.

“On the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, but, yeah, it would have been nicer to have a wide release."