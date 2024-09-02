George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid 'Wolfs' premiere

George Clooney turned into action during the premiere of his new film Wolfs after an unfortunate incident.

The Hollywood legend was walking on the red carpet with his wife Amal Clooney at Venice Film Festival when a photographer took a tumble in front of him.

When Clooney spotted the accident, he was quick to rush over and help as he crouched down and offered his hand to the photographer.

As per Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning star helped the photographer to stand up to his feet while Amal watched on.

Furthermore, George then ensured that the photographer would get a series of great snaps as he pulled hilarious facial expressions on the red carpet before giving the job a go himself and grabbing the camera.

As per the outlet, while he was larking around, Amal was the posed in a yellow corseted gown.

As far as Wolfs is concerned, George joins Brad Pitt to play criminal “clean up” specialists who are unexpectedly hired for the same job, disposing of a body in a hotel room.

Additionally, the leading men Brad and George were reportedly paid $35 million each to act in the caper film, and had insisted on a release in cinemas.