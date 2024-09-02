 
Geo News

George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid 'Wolfs' premiere

George Clooney helps a photographer as an unfortunate incident occurs during 'Wolfs' premiere

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid Wolfs premiere
George Clooney comes across unfortunate incident amid 'Wolfs' premiere 

George Clooney turned into action during the premiere of his new film Wolfs after an unfortunate incident.

The Hollywood legend was walking on the red carpet with his wife Amal Clooney at Venice Film Festival when a photographer took a tumble in front of him.

When Clooney spotted the accident, he was quick to rush over and help as he crouched down and offered his hand to the photographer.

As per Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning star helped the photographer to stand up to his feet while Amal watched on.

Furthermore, George then ensured that the photographer would get a series of great snaps as he pulled hilarious facial expressions on the red carpet before giving the job a go himself and grabbing the camera.

As per the outlet, while he was larking around, Amal was the posed in a yellow corseted gown.

As far as Wolfs is concerned, George joins Brad Pitt to play criminal “clean up” specialists who are unexpectedly hired for the same job, disposing of a body in a hotel room.

Additionally, the leading men Brad and George were reportedly paid $35 million each to act in the caper film, and had insisted on a release in cinemas.

Prince Harry makes new plan amid speculations about King Charles abdication
Prince Harry makes new plan amid speculations about King Charles abdication
Will Meghan Markle return to UK as Prince Harry plans reconciliation? video
Will Meghan Markle return to UK as Prince Harry plans reconciliation?
Jinger Duggar shares glimpse of her sister Jana Duggar's big day
Jinger Duggar shares glimpse of her sister Jana Duggar's big day
Lindsay Hubbard looks back at past year post breakup with Carl Radke
Lindsay Hubbard looks back at past year post breakup with Carl Radke
Prince Harry awaiting ‘tragedy' to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry awaiting ‘tragedy' to reconcile with King Charles
Chloe Goodman talks about 'highs and lows' in relationship with Grant Hall
Chloe Goodman talks about 'highs and lows' in relationship with Grant Hall
Prince William devices new plan to deal with Prince Harry after ‘secret' UK reunion
Prince William devices new plan to deal with Prince Harry after ‘secret' UK reunion
Jennifer Lopez in her element again as she dances on shopping mall escalator
Jennifer Lopez in her element again as she dances on shopping mall escalator