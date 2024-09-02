Kate Middleton's new plans revealed after Balmoral break

A royal expert has disclosed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s new plans as the school holidays of her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis comes to an end.



Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, saying she will be feeling "conflicting emotions" amid her cancer treatment.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children have been enjoying a relaxing break at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as well as Balmoral over the past few weeks.

Now, the summer holidays are officially over with children across the country heading back to school.

Commenting on it, Jennie Bond claims, "I think that, like most mums, Catherine will have conflicting emotions about the end of the school holidays."

She further said, "Entertaining three children day after day - especially when there must still be days when she is feeling the effects of her cancer treatment - can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks.”

The royal expert explained, "Now it’s back to the early morning discipline of school uniforms, bags packed, homework done and the school run. It will give Catherine the chance to rest quietly when she needs it without feeling guilty that she’s not with the children.”

It would also give the future queen the opportunity to continue the work that she has been doing behind-the-scenes on the campaign and projects that mean so much to her, Jennie added.