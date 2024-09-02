Prince William devices new plan to deal with Prince Harry after ‘secret’ UK reunion

Prince William has devised a clever plan to deal with Prince Harry’s new tactics after they had a ‘secret’ reunion in the UK.



According to a royal expert, the royal family chose not to address the allegations made in Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in an effort to get back at him.

The royal family, including the Prince of Wales, refused to apologize to Harry, the Duke of Sussex, despite him demanding an apology in his explosive book.

They seem to be following the same approach with Harry as he gears up to release the paperback version of his autobiography.

Royal expert Rebecca English said on the latest episode of Palace Confidential that William has chosen to remain silent as she likened his approach to dealing with a toddler's tantrum.

"As regards to the apology, what I think this boils down to is the Royal Family have called his bluff,” she said. "They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published."

"It's like don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself,” she added.

English went on to say that this silence is “the right approach” as it allows harmony to restore itself without giving in to Harry's accusations.