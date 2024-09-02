James Corden teases 'Gavin & Stacey' fans with spoiler from 'day 1' on set

James Corden has sparked excitement for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The beloved sitcom, which originally aired from 2007 to 2010 and returned for a festive episode in 2019, is making a grand comeback with a new episode for Christmas on the BBC.

On the first day of filming, Corden, who plays the role of Smithy, took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes photo of his character's van with an amusing advertisement.

It reads, "Smithy’s: if your husband won’t do it – I will… Tilin, roofin, plasterin, & feng shui. Call me on 07700978978."

Along with the photo, Corden captioned the post as, "Day 1. Here we go x"

This photo hints at a major plot point: Smithy’s business and the possibility that he might be getting married.

This revelation is a major tease for fans who have been eagerly speculating about the future of Smithy and Nessa’s relationship.

"I am SO EXCITED! If he doesn’t marry nessa im going to kick off!" one fan hilariously commented.

Another added, "@j_corden Smithster is back!! Don’t forget to mention the air fryer for Uncle Bryn. “I’ll tell you for why?”"

"THE QUESTION WE’VE BEEN WAITING YEARS FOR WILL BE ANSWERED," read the third comment.