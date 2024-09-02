 
Jennifer Lopez in her element again as she dances on shopping mall escalator

Jennifer Lopez was papped dancing inside a shopping mall with her teen daughter Emme filming

September 02, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly shaking off Ben Affleck fever with fun dance moves weeks after filing for divorce.

The mother-of-two was on a shopping trip at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Saturday with her 16-year-old daughter Emme.

Lopez, 55, was onboard an escalator when she threw her arms up in the air and grooved before her daughter's phone camera.

The Papi singer was dressed in a loose tank top, a denim skirt and metallic-gold sandals for the mall outing but an interesting addition was her gold band on her left hand that captured the attention of Page Six's paparazzi.

She also had her ring on Friday when she made her first public appearance since officially pulling the plug on her marriage to Affleck, 52, on August 20.

On the same day, she unleashed some cryptic messages on Instagram in a carousel packed with her some recent pictures of her.

"Everything is unfolding in divine order," read one image in the slider post while another read, "she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."

A source close to JLo exclusively told Page Six that the “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. … [Lopez] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work.”

