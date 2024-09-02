Ellie Goulding teases new music amid classical album plans

Ellie Goulding has given fans a glimpse into her upcoming projects.



Goulding took to Instagram Stories over the weekend and shared an update for her 13.7 Million followers.

In the first clip, Goulding showed herself working out with boxing and doing sit-ups in the second clip.

She captioned the first clip as "working my way back slowly" hinting her return to the music.

However, she wrote "Gona take a min" in the next snap which hints at her busy schedule with new recordings.

In the third clip, the singer unveiled her upcoming music as she scrolled through her iTunes library, displaying hundreds of tracks labeled "new recording," which appeared to be voice notes.

This has led fans to speculate that fresh music is on the way.

Goulding's most recent album, Higher Than Heaven, was released in 2023. Last month, she reunited with Calvin Harris for the track Free, following their successful collaborations on Miracle, I Need Your Love, and Outside.

Additionally, the singer has teased future classical music in an interview with The Sun. She told the outlet, "I’m always writing new music. I think my natural state is to always come up with ideas and I’ll get in the studio at some point."

"Since I wrote Higher Than Heaven a while ago during lockdown, I’m very ready to write new music. I’ve always wanted to compose music for films, so at the moment I’m focusing on more classical."

"I have a half-finished classical album that I look forward to releasing at some point," she added.