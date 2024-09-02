Anya Taylor Joy shares 'Frozen' related dream

Anya Taylor Joy has 'Frozen' related theme that may delight her fans

Anya Taylor-Joy wants to be Elsa in a live-action Frozen!

Anya revealed that she’d be up for a role where she’d be required to sing, dance and act.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga said she wants to be the snow Queen so her siblings’ children can proudly say that their aunt is Elsa.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, The Queen’s Gambit star said: “I really want to do a musical because I’m a little too obsessed with my current job. I love the challenge of completing impossible tasks. I think that’s incredibly motivating for me, so the idea of ​​being able to sing, dance, and act at the same time is really exciting to me.”

She added: “I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun. And, you’ll be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa.’ That would be great!”

Disney has yet to announce a live-action version of Frozen, but the animated version will get 3rd and 4th movies.

At the D23 last month, artwork from Frozen III at D23 was unveiled. “It captures the scene of Anna and Elsa…everyone at Disney animation is excited to be back in this world,” she said.

If Anya Taylor-Joy’s dream of becoming Elsa in live-action Frozen ever comes true, she’ll have to step into the shoes of Idina Menzel, who voices the character in the animated movies.