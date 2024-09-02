'Suicide attack' blast kills 6, injures 13 in Kabul: police

Members of the Taliban carrying flags participate in a rally to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2024. — Reuters

An explosion took place on Monday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killing at least six people and injuring 13 others, the country's Interior Ministry spokesperson said.



The police described the explosion as a "suicide attack" blast.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured."

Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover ended a two-decade war.

However the regional chapter of Daesh, known as Daesh Khorasan, is active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.