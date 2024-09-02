 
Geo News

'Suicide attack' blast kills 6, injures 13 in Kabul: police

Afghan spox says blast took place in southwestern area of Darul Aman as there is no claim of responsibilty for attack

By
AFP
|
Reuters
|

September 02, 2024

Members of the Taliban carrying flags participate in a rally to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2024. — Reuters
Members of the Taliban carrying flags participate in a rally to mark the third anniversary of the fall of Kabul, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 14, 2024. — Reuters 
  • Police describe explosion as a "suicide attack" blast.
  • Suicide bomber detonated explosives in Kabul: Afghan spox.
  • Kabul police official says investigations get underway.

An explosion took place on Monday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killing at least six people and injuring 13 others, the country's Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

The police described the explosion as a "suicide attack" blast.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, police said, killing six people and wounding 13 more.

"This afternoon, a person wearing explosives on his body detonated," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately six civilians, including a woman, were killed and 13 others were injured."

Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters over the phone that the blast took place in the southwestern area of Darul Aman.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It took place in the southern Kabul area of Qala-e-Bakhtiar and investigations were ongoing, according to Zadran.

Violence has waned in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover ended a two-decade war.

However the regional chapter of Daesh, known as Daesh Khorasan, is active in Afghanistan and has regularly targeted civilians, foreigners and Taliban officials with gun and bomb attacks.

Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension
Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension
Azerbaijan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority after snap vote
Azerbaijan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority after snap vote
Swathes of China, Japan log record summer temperatures
Swathes of China, Japan log record summer temperatures
Taliban chief tells officials to enforce new morality law
Taliban chief tells officials to enforce new morality law
Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India
Ousted Bangladeshi leader becomes diplomatic headache for India
Beluga whale suspected to be Russian spy dies
Beluga whale suspected to be Russian spy dies
Deadly torrential floods claim 25 lives in southern India
Deadly torrential floods claim 25 lives in southern India
Key US officials attend second day of ISNA Convention in Dallas
Key US officials attend second day of ISNA Convention in Dallas