Prince Harry told to seek ‘therapy' to understand grass ‘isn't always greener'

Prince Harry is asked to do better amid his cries to come back home.



The Duke of Sussex is told returning to UK would mean more responsibility this time, if his attempts worked out at all.

Royal expert Clemmie Moodie writes: “They’ll survive an actress from Suits, and Harry with his 10-metre swimming badge.”

“Harry and Meghan have made their (1,000-count Egyptian cotton) bed, now they must lie in it. The last time I wrote about the pair, several of you emailed in saying they deserved no more airtime,” he added.

Because us Brits have long memories — we can forgive, but it may take time to forget.

“But Harry just can’t come running back to Britain every time he realises the manicured grass in Montecito isn’t always greener.

“The Duke loves a bit of therapy. Perhaps it’s time he became reacquainted with the original self-help tome, written in 1936, How To Win Friends And Influence People.Because at the moment he’s doing neither.