Angelina Jolie receives standing ovation at Telluride for 'Maria'

The actress confessed to being “so nervous” initially singing as legendary opera star Maria Callas

September 03, 2024

Angelina Jolie's new film earned another standing ovation at the Telluride Film Festival.

The Grammy-winning actress’s new biopic, Maria was screened on September 2 at the film festival in Colorado and received immense praise.

Jolie with tons of emotions thanked the audience for showing love and support at the event.

While speaking in a post-screening panel at Telluride, the Maleficient actress looked back at the time when she first sang as the opera singer on the set.

“I had seven months of opera classes, great teachers and Italian classes, and a supportive team that were going to help me,” she recalled. 

“I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind,” Jolie added.

The Pablo Larraín-directed film first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, August 29.

While praising about the film director she said, “I knew that as long as I gave my best, Pablo would be okay with it and somehow make it work.”

“I knew that he was a kind person and he was supportive and that helped,” Jolie further gushed.

For those unversed, Jolie's new biopic Maria, whose rights have been acquired by Netflix, is based on the life of the iconic opera singer of the 20th century, Maria Callas.

