Anya Taylor-Joy reveal how ballet dancing helped her become an actress

Anya Taylor-Joy’s recently expressed her dream Disney role and expressed dancing helped her become an actress during an interview.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Anya Taylor-Joy has a few Disney dreams she won’t let go as the actress claimed this week that she’d love to play Elsa in an adaptation of Frozen.

During an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Taylor-Joy stated, "It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick.”

Additionally, the actress added, “I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me.”

As per the publication, Taylor-Joy also trained as a ballet dancer as a child, and spoke elsewhere in the profile about how the experience aided her abilities as a movie actress today.

In regards to this, “My background as a dancer has helped me with everything in my life. It’s not only the discipline that it instills in you. I danced ballet from ages 3 to 15, and it doesn’t matter if you go to a party; you’re up at five o’clock in the morning to get to that six o’clock dance lesson. I see acting as a rhythm thing; I almost hear it as music, and that helps so much with stunt choreography.”

It is worth mentioning that she also claimed that the training helped her ability to perform her own stunts in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In this regard, Ayna also stated, "I relished the opportunity to be able to do as many stunts as I did, because there’s a very specific perfectionism that comes with stunts. You can do something kind of right or you can get it completely right and that’s not often the case in life. And I loved it," as per the outlet.