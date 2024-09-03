Queen Camilla takes brutal swipe at Meghan Markle amid Harry ‘royal return’

Queen Camilla appears to have taken a brutal dig at Meghan Markle as she sent a personal letter to bestselling author Emily Griffin, who previously faced backlash for calling Meghan Markle "unmaternal" and "phoney" in 2020.



In an Instagram post, Griffin shared an image of the letter, revealing that the Queen Consort thanked her for sending a copy of her new novel and expressed her pleasure at meeting Griffin at a literary event.

The picture showed a glimpse of Camilla’s letter in which she thanked the author for sending her a copy of her new novel, writing that she would "much look forward to reading in the peace and quiet of Scotland.”

Camilla expressed her happiness at meeting Griffin at the Queen's Reading Room literary festival held at Hampton Court Palace earlier this summer, and expressed her hope for a future meetup.

It is unclear if Camilla was aware of the author’s previous criticism of her stepdaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, when she sent the letter.

Back in 2020, Griffin faced attracted backlash after she shared a series of critical posts to her Instagram account directed at Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she celebrated Prince Archie’s first birthday.

She branded Meghan Markle as "unmaternal" and "such a phoney,” and also described the video of Archie as being "the [Meghan] show."

Previously, a royal commentator Hilary Fordwich shared insights into Meghan and Camilla’s relationship, debunking reports that the two shared an amicable bond before the Duchess left the Royal family in 2020.

“Post Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, ‘Spare’ and numerous interviews, Meghan has been labelled ‘that minx’ and ‘ungrateful’ by Camilla who was suspicious from the get-go of Meghan’s motives,” she revealed.

“Many say they actually never enjoyed a close relationship. The suspicion is Camilla had been finding it tough to believe Meghan would sacrifice her ‘career and independence’ to serve silently behind her man as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”