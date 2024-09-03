 
Geo News

Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: 'Slytherin'

Bonnie Wright says she wants a house for her kid in Hogwarts that she was never part of

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: Slytherin
Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: 'Slytherin'

Bonnie Wright was a Gryffindor, but for his newborn, she wanted a different house in Hogwarts.

In a chat with People, the actress, who played Ginny Weasley said, her son Elio Ocean is 11-months-old and she expected the Sorting Hat would hand him over to a house that she was not part of.

"I think my husband is a Hufflepuff," the 33-year-old said of hubby Andrew Lococo. "He doesn't quite understand the importance of him being sorted. I've sorted him in Hufflepuff."

"And I thought Elio was a Hufflepuff, but I'm not sure now. I'm hoping he'll be a Slytherin, but I also can't project," she continued. "I've got to let him be himself."

On the question of how to introduce his little one to the hit franchise, Bonnie said, "People have done 5 years old [which] seems to be a good age to start reading the books and showing bits of the films," adding, "I'm counting down my four years now."

"I've got to wait, but I can't wait. I mean, I love having them read out loud. I love the audiobooks. So let's hope he's a fan."

Jada Smith 'jealous' of Will Smith, Johnny Depp's bond: Report
Jada Smith 'jealous' of Will Smith, Johnny Depp's bond: Report
Oasis make HUGE announcement for U.S. based fans
Oasis make HUGE announcement for U.S. based fans
James Corden feels 'incredibly special' as 'Gavin and Stacey' filming starts video
James Corden feels 'incredibly special' as 'Gavin and Stacey' filming starts
Madonna's strict rules for Akeem Morris revealed
Madonna's strict rules for Akeem Morris revealed
Angelina Jolie reveals how she transformed into opera singer for 'Maria'
Angelina Jolie reveals how she transformed into opera singer for 'Maria'
Kim Kardashian branded as 'creepy' amid beau hunt: Report
Kim Kardashian branded as 'creepy' amid beau hunt: Report
Prince Andrew, King Charles: Real reason behind Royal Lodge feud exposed video
Prince Andrew, King Charles: Real reason behind Royal Lodge feud exposed
Tom Cruise on his way to do 'the ultimate stunt': Source
Tom Cruise on his way to do 'the ultimate stunt': Source