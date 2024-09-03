Bonnie Wright predicts son house in Hogwarts: 'Slytherin'

Bonnie Wright was a Gryffindor, but for his newborn, she wanted a different house in Hogwarts.



In a chat with People, the actress, who played Ginny Weasley said, her son Elio Ocean is 11-months-old and she expected the Sorting Hat would hand him over to a house that she was not part of.

"I think my husband is a Hufflepuff," the 33-year-old said of hubby Andrew Lococo. "He doesn't quite understand the importance of him being sorted. I've sorted him in Hufflepuff."

"And I thought Elio was a Hufflepuff, but I'm not sure now. I'm hoping he'll be a Slytherin, but I also can't project," she continued. "I've got to let him be himself."

On the question of how to introduce his little one to the hit franchise, Bonnie said, "People have done 5 years old [which] seems to be a good age to start reading the books and showing bits of the films," adding, "I'm counting down my four years now."

"I've got to wait, but I can't wait. I mean, I love having them read out loud. I love the audiobooks. So let's hope he's a fan."