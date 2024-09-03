Oasis make HUGE announcement for U.S. based fans

Oasis are returning to the stage after 16 years and have great news for U.S. based fans

United States-based Oasis fans may yet receive news of an Oasis tour of the country.

Days after Oasis, led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited and announced their tour of the U.K and Ireland, they are seemingly teasing a tour of the U.S. as well.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the band posted a story that alluded to a tour of the states.

The clip featured a digital Amazon Music ad in New York City's Times Square that read, "If we need to put up a billboard to get there guys to come to the States, here it is."

The ad featured a recent black-and-white portrait of Noel, 57, and Liam, 51. The band added a side eye emoji to the story to tease a state-side visit.

Oasis’ tour comes after the brothers reunited after 15 years of feud, which allegedly erupted after a fight between the pair backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

In their announcement of the reunion, the band wrote: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

In an Instagram post, they wrote, "This is it, this is happening.”

To celebrate their return, Oasis will also release a Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of their classic album Definitely Maybe, which will mark their debut release on August 29, 1994.