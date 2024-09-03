 
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie avoid clashes, maintain peace?

Sources say Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt express moderate opinions of each other

September 03, 2024

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's well-planned arrival at the 81st Venice Film Festival to avoid an awkward run-in, the sources say the ex-couple is indicating to keep the peace as they face legal battles.

Expressing in a conciliatory tone, a source close to the Fury star stressed “he’s not rooting against” his ex.

While responding to the same warmth, a bird near the Oscar winner called the situation “incredibly sad.” 

The festival’s artistic director, Alberto Barbera, was credited with coordinating the arrival of the stars without them crossing each other paths.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday (29 August) and she will leave right after to go to Telluride Film Festival in Colorado," adding, "So Brad will arrive only on Saturday. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," he told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, the parents of six are still unable to find a mutually acceptable way to solve their legal woes.

To this, the inner circle of the celebrities finds it “shocking” that they still “can’t find a resolution and finalize the divorce,” the tipster tattled to People

"The focus for now remains on their kids and a desire to at least resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out,” they spilled. “Hopefully they can both get on the same page.”

