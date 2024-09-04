 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘jealousy' as Prince William steals ‘top people'

Prince Harry will not be happy as Prince William employs close friend

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Prince Harry will reportedly not be happy with Prince William’s latest move.

The Prince of Wales, who is famously the patron of Earthshot Prize, has onboarded Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s close friend as one of his council members.

William’s move is said to make The Duke of Sussex ‘jealous.’

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "I'm sure that Harry is probably a little bit jealous that it looks like William's poached one of his top people.

"I think there will be a little bit of resentment.

"As I say, we don't know whether they've had a falling out, it could well be that Jose has managed to stay friends with with both parties, he's a great guy doing great work.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if Harry's a bit jealous as some other people have already been put in a difficult position between the two,” he noted.

Demi Moore reflects on 1996's 'Striptease' backlash
Demi Moore reflects on 1996's 'Striptease' backlash
Prince Harry searches for ‘blueprint' for wildcard Royal entry video
Prince Harry searches for ‘blueprint' for wildcard Royal entry
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright imagines deeper dive with TV adaptation
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright imagines deeper dive with TV adaptation
Meghan Markle's ‘American Riviera Orchard' rejected by Trademark Office: Here's Why
Meghan Markle's ‘American Riviera Orchard' rejected by Trademark Office: Here's Why
Prince Andrew dubbed ‘biggest fool' in Royal clan: Here's Why video
Prince Andrew dubbed ‘biggest fool' in Royal clan: Here's Why
Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella's 21st birthday
Mark Wahlberg, wife Rhea mark daughter Ella's 21st birthday
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie avoid clashes, maintain peace?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie avoid clashes, maintain peace?
Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source
Madonna 'back to old ways' amid new romance: Source