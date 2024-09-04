Prince Harry ‘jealousy' as Prince William steals ‘top people'

Prince Harry will reportedly not be happy with Prince William’s latest move.



The Prince of Wales, who is famously the patron of Earthshot Prize, has onboarded Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s close friend as one of his council members.

William’s move is said to make The Duke of Sussex ‘jealous.’

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "I'm sure that Harry is probably a little bit jealous that it looks like William's poached one of his top people.

"I think there will be a little bit of resentment.

"As I say, we don't know whether they've had a falling out, it could well be that Jose has managed to stay friends with with both parties, he's a great guy doing great work.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if Harry's a bit jealous as some other people have already been put in a difficult position between the two,” he noted.