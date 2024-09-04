 
Jenna Ortega makes shocking revelation about gender-swapping roles

Jenna Ortega opens up about her opinion on gender-swapping roles as she belivees women "should have their own leads"

September 04, 2024

Jenna Ortega was asked what she would say if Tim Burton, the director of Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, offered her the role of Edith Scissorhands in a sequel to his 1990 film Edward Scissorhands.

In this regards, the Emmy nominated actress responded by saying “No,” during an interview with MTV on Tuesday.

The Wednesday actress continued by admitting, “You know what I would say about that specifically as well? I love that there's a lot more female leads nowadays. I think that's so special, but we should have our own.”

Moreover, Jenna also claimed, “I don't like it when it's like a spin-off, like, I don't want to see like "Jamie Bond." You know? I want to see, just like, another bada**.”

According to Daily Mail, Ortega was clearly referring to Lashana Lynch, whose MI6 agent character Nomi took over as 007 in Cary Joji Fukunaga's 2021 film No Time to Die from Daniel Craig's retiring James Bond.

While speaking to the LA Times in 2021, the British 36-year-old stated, “I don't have anything to say to the trolls apart from it's none of my business what you think, you have the freedom to live in your truth just like I have the freedom to live in mine.”

Furthermore, as per the publication, the longtime James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told The Hollywood Reporter that same year that the next person cast as the iconic spy “will be a man because I don't think a woman should play James Bond.”

As far as Jenna is concerned, she has been working hard to promote her role as Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) skeptical daughter Astrid Deetz in Warner Bros. Pictures' highly-anticipated spooky comedy sequel, which is set to hit the theatres in US and UK this Friday.

