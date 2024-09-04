'The Bachelorette' Devin Strader expresses regret over Jenn Tran engagement

The Bachelorette star, Jenn Tran, revealed why Devin Strader has broken up with her.

Jenn and Devin got engaged in Hawaii during the finale episode of season 21. However, their relationship took a sad turn when they went back to home.

During an interview, Jenn got candid about how her relationship with Devin ended on a call that lasted for 15 minutes.

Recalling the sudden change in her ex-finance's behaviour, she shared "As soon as we had left Hawai'i, things were just different."



"It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time," she added.

Jenn continued: "He called me, and he basically broke off the engagement. [He said] he didn't love me anymore, feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second thing he proposed. He regretted getting engaged."

However, she said she tried to keep the relationship going even after he confessed he has no feelings for her.

She went to say, "[I said] 'Let's just be together. We don't have to be engaged — I want a life with you, I don't need a ring on my finger."

Before concluding, Jenn shared, "We were full-blown engaged and in love and now you're ignoring my text like I mean nothing to you."

For those unversed, The Bachelorette is a dating game in which Jenn dated different men. In the end, she got three suitors and chose Devin as she felt he was the ‘right’ one for her.