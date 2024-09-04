Ridley Scott reveals why he didn't involve Russell Crowe in 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott directed Russell Crowe starring 'Gladiator' and also Paul Mescal starring 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott has revealed why Gladiator star Russell Crowe was not consulted in the making of Gladiator II.

Crowe played gladiator Maximus in Gladiator (2000), which went on to become a huge hit and is still a beloved film.

Crowe has said that he wasn’t consulted about the sequel and feels “slightly uncomfortable” about it, however, he added that Ridley must have very good reasons for making a sequel 24 years later.

Now, Scott has opened up on why Crowe was not involved in the new movie.

He said: “I think [Russell Crowe] is still one of the best actors in the world, and I think we have a good relationship. I hope we do. As long as he doesn’t start bitching about how he wasn’t consulted. Why would I? He’s dead!”

When asked about Gladiator II, Crowe told journalists at Karlovy Vary Film Festival: “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.”

Crowe continued: “I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular.”

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film. The film will hit theaters on November 22 this year.