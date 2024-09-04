 
Nina Dobrev pens touching birthday wish for beau Shaun White

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have been dating since 2020

September 04, 2024

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have been dating since 2020

Nina Dobrev has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her boyfriend Shaun White.

Nina took to Instagram to share a slew of sweet photos of the couple and some single shots of Shaun.

In the caption, the Vampire Diaries star wrote: “It’s so hard to go through years of photos and narrow down the ones to post for your birthday. there (sic) are too many photos, too many adventures, too much laughter, too many cute moments, too many trips, too many inside jokes, too many memories and of course way too many photos that are too inappropriate to post. I love to too much birthday boy (heart emoji).”

Nina met the former snowboarder and skateboarder for the first time at an award show in 2012, but the duo were formally introduced in 2019.

The duo then got to know each other and were dating by 2020 after Shaun visited Nina at the set of Redeeming Love.

"That was actually how we kind of started our relationship," he told Us Weekly. "And she [thought], 'Oh, this guy, he came to play. He's serious.' So that's a thing that we share together. We both enjoy traveling."

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White aren’t in a hurry to marry, as the former snowboarder said in 2023, "We're just enjoying our time together right now. But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.' "

He added: "But you never know. We'll see what happens."

