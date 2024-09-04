Photo: Kim Kardashian files petition against Emma Roberts stalker: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly going through emotional stress due to a stalker.

According to In Touch Weekly, the mother of four has been stalked by a 30-year-old man named Melvin Jeffery Conley since May 2024.

In August, Kim was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against the alleged, which would order him to stay 100 yards away from her and her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, as per the source.

As per the outlet, the beauty mogul claimed, “Melvin Jeffrey Conley is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.”

She added, “As a result of Mr. Conley’s harassment/stalking of me, I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress.”

The SKIMS founder also detailed that on May 8, her AHS co-star Emma Roberts “reached out to me to warn me about a male who had broken into her home and who, a short time later, spoke to her about his desire to make contact with me and my children.”

In her petition, Kim claimed that she “immediately notified” her security, and addressed, “I am informed and believe that my security, with the assistance of [Emma], was able to make contact with this man by telephone. During that call, the man admitted entering [Emma’s] home without her permission.”

The publication also shared that the man has gone missing, and therefore Kim's lawyer declared that they have not been able to serve him with the court.