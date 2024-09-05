Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'

If reports are to be believed, Gladiator II has a wildly expensive budget, some $300 million. Seemingly to cut costs, Ridley Scott says he went for a cheaper option in the period drama.



During an interview with ABC News, the noted filmmaker said he opted for practical sets over blue screen because the latter is more costly.

“We built Rome,” he added. “I discovered that you can have a lot of access, nice costumes, and all blue screen."

"But in every shot you take — whether it’s wide shots, over-shoulder shots, and close-ups, you’re investing money on the blue. It’s more expensive to do that than to build it," the director said. "So I built the Colosseum 40% full scale. It was cheaper to do that than blue screen."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ridley opened up about the casting of the sequel, particularly of Paul Mescal, who will play the ex-emperor Marcus Aurelius grandson.

“Eighteen months ago I found a show, ‘Normal People.’ I think for me it looks a bit suburban, et cetera, et cetera. I watch one, then I watch another. I say, ‘Who is this guy?’" he stated.

He continued, "Both the guy and the girl were absolutely interesting. From that, I cast Paul Mescal."

"You know, Paul has got that harsh profile with the nose. And then a little bit of Albert Finney. There’s a bit of Finney about him."

Gladiator II will arrive in cinemas on November 15 in the U.K. and a week after in the U.S.