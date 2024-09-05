Lady Gaga weighs in on honing 'every detail' for filming 'Joker 2'

Joaquin Phoenix was not the only one who was on a diet to lose weight for his role in the film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

While filming the intense movie, the famous singer, Lady Gaga, who portrayed the character of Harley Quinn, also “lost a lot of weight.”

The 49-year-old actor and the 38-year-old musician, who co-star in the villain-oriented action film and sequel to 2019’s Joker, spoke to Variety about the experience.

While the A Star is Born star did not address the subject of weight loss directly, she did say, “I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time and we continued to hone in every kind of detail.”

Meanwhile Phoenix stated, "I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time.”

The 2024 highly-anticipated movie stars Phoenix as the infamous villain Joker, while Gaga portrays the music therapist, Harley Quinn and the two team up to wreak havoc in the city together.