Meghan Markle taking over the show from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry has given up on the Hollywood dream life and is more interested in reconnecting with his roots, now that a UK comeback is being pushed into the books.

News of this has been brought to light to the Royal Observer by an inside source that is well placed within Montecito.

This insider in question recently went as far as to accuse Meghan Markle of ‘wasting no time’ in attempting to run the show, especially during their trip to Colombia.

They even branded this a ‘domineering’ pattern that comes from the Duchess’ bid for the spotlight and highlighted Prince Harry’s seclusion and isolation in the process.

In the eyes of the source, Prince Harry has been reduced to a ‘shell of his former self’ especially since he has been “feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.”

“The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background,” the source admitted.

“He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the U.K. and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates,” at this point in time.