Prince Harry's hostage situation in a Montecito re-education facility?

Prince Harry's hostage situation in a Montecito e-education facility?

An expert has just bashed Prince Harry’s bid to return to the UK given the way he’s been living life.

News of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She touched on the news of this ‘counsel’ of friends and aides in her piece for News.com.au and addressed the entire thing.

For those unversed, its being reported by the Mail that “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.”

But Ms Elser feels, “Let us duly note though that ‘bring our boy home’ makes it sound like he is being held hostage, which is quite the super-sized serving of misogyny.”

Because “the Duke of Sussex is busy drinking oat lattes and mooning over his business empire-aspiring wife, not being held in a North Korean re-education facility,” instead.

Thus, she believes, it “handily gives us a nice, natural segue. There is one word crucially lacking from the Mail’s piece: Meghan. What of the duchess in this plan to ‘rehabilitate’ the duke?

Because “I cannot see any scenario, no matter how fantastical, where the duchess would gladly return, even very occasionally, to a life or role in the UK after she suffered to such an extreme degree she was left feeling suicidal last time,” Ms Elser added before signing off.