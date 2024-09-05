80s popstar Paula Abdul announces ‘shocking' news ahead of tour

The 80s popstar Paula Abdul recently made a shocking announcement about her upcoming Canadian tour which was due this month.



In an Instagram post, the legendary singer announced that she is cancelling her upcoming tour, which was scheduled to begin from September 25, 2024.



The 62-year-old singer penned a long note in which she revealed the reason behind cancelling her upcoming Straight Up! To Canada Tour, saying that she recently suffered several "undisclosed injuries.”

She wrote, “It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained."

Paula Abdul was scheduled to begin her Canadian tour from September 25

The Rush Rush songwriter went on to say, “I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together.

“I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”

The singer, who emerged as a pop singer in the late '80s and early '90s, shared with her Instagram followers that she is preparing to undergo a “minor procedure” that will require weeks of recovery.

Her tour was scheduled to begin in Victoria, British Columbia, and was set to wrap on October 26 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.